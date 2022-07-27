Edgeware (EDG) Market Cap Tops $9.34 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $681,749.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.58 or 0.99955007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00128235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,973,284,763 coins and its circulating supply is 6,345,181,082 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

