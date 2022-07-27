Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Increased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

NYSE EW opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

