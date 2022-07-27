Elamachain (ELAMA) Hits Market Cap of $232,778.93

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $232,778.93 and $1,228.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,677.71 or 1.00001309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003789 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00128226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

