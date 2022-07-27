Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 73,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,027,519 shares.The stock last traded at $5.52 and had previously closed at $5.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after buying an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after buying an additional 3,556,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,380,000 after buying an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $11,323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

