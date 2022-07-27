Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Cut by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Elevance Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Elevance Health by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.