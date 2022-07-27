Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $558.30.

ELV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.52. 28,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.92. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Elevance Health by 72.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

