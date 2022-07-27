Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,033 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.41% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,125,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,105,938 shares of company stock valued at $350,358,506 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.25. 26,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,960. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $309.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

