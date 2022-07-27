Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 83.1% in July

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:ELTP traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 216,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

