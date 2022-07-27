Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EARN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

