Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company's stock.

Shares of ELTK opened at $4.11 on Friday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

