Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of ELTK opened at $4.11 on Friday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

About Eltek

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

See Also

