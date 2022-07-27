Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $849,119.01 and approximately $7,320.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00042854 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,598,277 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.