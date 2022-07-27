Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 67,451 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $39,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 572,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

