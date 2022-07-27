Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.55. 14,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,449. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

