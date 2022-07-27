Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,290. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $158.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

