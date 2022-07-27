Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,694,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,638,000 after buying an additional 169,265 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 133,682 shares during the last quarter. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,439,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,969. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

