Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 540,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.60. 78,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,839,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.