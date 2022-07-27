Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,205. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

