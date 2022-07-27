Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $7.01 on Wednesday, reaching $292.19. 12,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,437. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.14. The stock has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $2,741,277. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

