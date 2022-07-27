Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $636,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

