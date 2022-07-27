Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,674 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up 6.5% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QAI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

