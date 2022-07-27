Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $293.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $38.58 on Wednesday, reaching $254.68. 473,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,326. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 217.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

