Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

