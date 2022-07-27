Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading Up 0.9%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 31,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.