Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $120,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.