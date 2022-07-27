Enzyme Market Cap Reaches $52.57 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.12 or 0.00117390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $52.57 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.42 or 0.99966687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003780 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,976 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,231 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

