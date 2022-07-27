EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005254 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $219.45 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,015,850 coins and its circulating supply is 995,537,118 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

