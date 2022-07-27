EpiK Protocol (EPK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1.08 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015934 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001502 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00031661 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol
