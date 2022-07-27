Equalizer Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Equalizer has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $981,510.65 and $12,694.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017108 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001944 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00031846 BTC.
About Equalizer
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
