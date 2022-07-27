Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.90 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.16). 229,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 910,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 129 ($1.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £174.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93.

In other Equals Group news, insider Richard Cooper purchased 33,334 shares of Equals Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £29,000.58 ($34,940.46). Also, insider Sian Herbert purchased 23,000 shares of Equals Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($23,831.33).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

