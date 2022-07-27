Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.36.

NYSE EFX opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.48. Equifax has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

