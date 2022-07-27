Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $641.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

