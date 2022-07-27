Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 288,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,130 shares of company stock worth $3,096,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

