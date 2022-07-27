Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 883,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

