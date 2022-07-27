Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

ELS traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $70.86. 13,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 330,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,938,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.