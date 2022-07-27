Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.