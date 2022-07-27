Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45. 834,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 997,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 186.55%. Research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
