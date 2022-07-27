Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45. 834,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 997,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 186.55%. Research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

