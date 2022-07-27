Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Reaches $1.71

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $170,518.96 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00007958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,426.65 or 0.99991994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.