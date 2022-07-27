ETHPad (ETHPAD) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $4,138.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETHPad has traded down 12% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016415 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032058 BTC.
About ETHPad
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ETHPad
