Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

Euro Tech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.