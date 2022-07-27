Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.71.
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Institutional Trading of Euro Tech
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Featured Stories
