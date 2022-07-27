Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,819,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

