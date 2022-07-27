Evedo (EVED) Market Capitalization Reaches $619,085.09

Evedo (EVED) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $619,085.09 and approximately $45,385.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,800.31 or 0.99993525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003806 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00126938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.