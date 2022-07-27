Evercore ISI Trims FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

