Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 6.4%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 92,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Exscientia Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

