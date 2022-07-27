Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$669.93 million and a PE ratio of 124.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.83. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.51 and a 52-week high of C$8.44.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$305.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extendicare Company Profile

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

