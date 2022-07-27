Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.0-289.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.51 million.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

