F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. F5 updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.57 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.57 EPS.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.92. 5,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,014. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in F5 by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.26.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

