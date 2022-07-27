Fear (FEAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $530,660.00

Fear (FEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fear has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a market cap of $993,045.72 and $530,660.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,699.19 or 1.00013820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

