FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $224.87 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $288.38. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.94.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

