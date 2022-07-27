FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

FDX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.94. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $288.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.