Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,761,864 shares changing hands.

Feedback Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.67.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

